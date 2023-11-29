How to Watch the Texas vs. Oral Roberts Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Texas Longhorns (7-0) will try to build on a seven-game win run when they host the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Golden Eagles have won three games in a row.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: Longhorn Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas vs. Oral Roberts Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles score 35.1 more points per game (81.5) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (46.4).
- Oral Roberts has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 46.4 points.
- Texas is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 81.5 points.
- The 88.9 points per game the Longhorns average are 14.2 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (74.7).
- Texas is 7-0 when scoring more than 74.7 points.
- Oral Roberts is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 88.9 points.
- The Longhorns shoot 50.4% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Golden Eagles allow defensively.
- The Golden Eagles' 40.6 shooting percentage from the field is 3.7 higher than the Longhorns have conceded.
Texas Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 12.0 PTS, 6.7 AST, 2.9 STL, 50.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Taylor Jones: 16.0 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 69.0 FG%
- Amina Muhammad: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 65.0 FG%
- Madison Booker: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Khadija Faye: 7.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 54.3 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Arizona State
|W 84-42
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|High Point
|W 101-39
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|South Florida
|W 76-44
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/29/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Moody Center
|12/3/2023
|UConn
|-
|Moody Center
|12/6/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Moody Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.