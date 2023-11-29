The Texas Longhorns (7-0) will try to build on a seven-game win run when they host the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Golden Eagles have won three games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: Longhorn Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas vs. Oral Roberts Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Eagles score 35.1 more points per game (81.5) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (46.4).
  • Oral Roberts has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 46.4 points.
  • Texas is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 81.5 points.
  • The 88.9 points per game the Longhorns average are 14.2 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (74.7).
  • Texas is 7-0 when scoring more than 74.7 points.
  • Oral Roberts is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 88.9 points.
  • The Longhorns shoot 50.4% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Golden Eagles allow defensively.
  • The Golden Eagles' 40.6 shooting percentage from the field is 3.7 higher than the Longhorns have conceded.

Texas Leaders

  • Rori Harmon: 12.0 PTS, 6.7 AST, 2.9 STL, 50.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Taylor Jones: 16.0 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 69.0 FG%
  • Amina Muhammad: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 65.0 FG%
  • Madison Booker: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • Khadija Faye: 7.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 54.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Arizona State W 84-42 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/24/2023 High Point W 101-39 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 South Florida W 76-44 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/29/2023 Oral Roberts - Moody Center
12/3/2023 UConn - Moody Center
12/6/2023 Long Beach State - Moody Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.