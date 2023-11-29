The Washington State Cougars (7-1) will host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-2) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
  • TV: Pac-12 Network

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions put up an average of 75.8 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 55.8 the Cougars allow.
  • Texas A&M-Commerce has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 55.8 points.
  • Washington State's record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 75.8 points.
  • The 73.3 points per game the Cougars put up are 5.7 more points than the Lions allow (67.6).
  • When Washington State totals more than 67.6 points, it is 5-0.
  • Texas A&M-Commerce is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 73.3 points.
  • The Cougars shoot 46.3% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Lions concede defensively.
  • The Lions shoot 38.7% from the field, 4.8% higher than the Cougars concede.

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

  • Mia Deck: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.3 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
  • Jordyn Newsome: 15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.5 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)
  • Mary Delgado: 15.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.2 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)
  • Ahmya Boyce: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.2 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)
  • Dorian Norris: 6.4 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ New Mexico L 75-74 The Pit
11/17/2023 @ Texas Tech L 91-45 United Supermarkets Arena
11/20/2023 Utah Tech W 84-75 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
11/29/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum
12/1/2023 @ Idaho - ICCU Arena
12/5/2023 Southern Utah - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

