Wednesday's WAC slate includes the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1, 0-0 WAC) versus the Tarleton State Texans (2-2, 0-0 WAC), at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tarleton State vs. SFA Game Information

Tarleton State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Shamir Bogues: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Freddy Hicks: 16.2 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Shakur Daniel: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jakorie Smith: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lue Williams: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

SFA Top Players (2022-23)

  • Sadaidriene Hall: 13.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • AJ Cajuste: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Nigel Hawkins: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Latrell Jossell: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 7.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

Tarleton State vs. SFA Stat Comparison (2022-23)

SFA Rank SFA AVG Tarleton State AVG Tarleton State Rank
77th 75.8 Points Scored 71.9 175th
174th 70 Points Allowed 67.9 112th
201st 31.4 Rebounds 27.9 347th
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th
288th 6.3 3pt Made 4.8 355th
46th 15.1 Assists 12.9 186th
342nd 14.4 Turnovers 11.8 175th

