The SMU Mustangs (5-2) are favored by 1.5 points against the Dayton Flyers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5.

SMU vs. Dayton Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

TV: ESPN+
Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under SMU -1.5 136.5

SMU Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, SMU and its opponents have gone over 136.5 total points.

The average point total in SMU's matchups this year is 137.6, 1.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Mustangs are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

SMU has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Mustangs have played as a favorite of -120 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for SMU.

SMU vs. Dayton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SMU 3 50% 73.9 143.7 63.7 131 142.5 Dayton 4 66.7% 69.8 143.7 67.3 131 133.8

Additional SMU Insights & Trends

The Mustangs average 6.6 more points per game (73.9) than the Flyers allow (67.3).

When SMU totals more than 67.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

SMU vs. Dayton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SMU 2-4-0 2-2 1-5-0 Dayton 3-3-0 1-1 4-2-0

SMU vs. Dayton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SMU Dayton 7-9 Home Record 14-2 1-10 Away Record 5-6 6-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.9 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-10-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

