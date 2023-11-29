Wednesday's contest between the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2, 0-0 WAC) and the Tarleton State Texans (4-2, 0-0 WAC) at William R. Johnson Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-64 and heavily favors SFA to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

SFA vs. Tarleton State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: William R. Johnson Coliseum

SFA vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 77, Tarleton State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for SFA vs. Tarleton State

Computer Predicted Spread: SFA (-13.6)

SFA (-13.6) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Both SFA and Tarleton State are 3-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the 'Jacks and the Texans are 3-2-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

SFA Performance Insights

The 'Jacks average 80.2 points per game (88th in college basketball) while allowing 71.3 per outing (185th in college basketball). They have a +53 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.9 points per game.

SFA wins the rebound battle by 1.5 boards on average. It records 30.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 290th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.0 per contest.

SFA hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (155th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

The 'Jacks rank 142nd in college basketball with 96.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 124th in college basketball defensively with 86.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

SFA forces 17.0 turnovers per game (13th in college basketball) while committing 17.5 (362nd in college basketball play).

