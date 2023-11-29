The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2, 0-0 WAC) are welcoming in the Tarleton State Texans (4-2, 0-0 WAC) for a contest between WAC foes at William R. Johnson Coliseum, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

SFA vs. Tarleton State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

SFA Stats Insights

  • The 'Jacks make 51.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Texans have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • SFA has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
  • The 'Jacks are the 293rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Texans rank 224th.
  • The 'Jacks put up 80.2 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 63.7 the Texans give up.
  • SFA is 4-0 when scoring more than 63.7 points.

SFA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively SFA performed better in home games last season, scoring 78.4 points per game, compared to 76.3 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively the 'Jacks played better at home last season, allowing 64.1 points per game, compared to 78.6 on the road.
  • SFA drained 6.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 6.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1, 42.7%).

SFA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Loyola Marymount W 86-76 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Drake W 92-68 John Gray Gymnasium
11/21/2023 Utah State L 79-49 John Gray Gymnasium
11/29/2023 Tarleton State - William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center
12/5/2023 Louisiana Tech - William R. Johnson Coliseum

