The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The over/under in the matchup is set at 135.5.

Sam Houston vs. Arizona State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona State -6.5 135.5

Bearkats Betting Records & Stats

Sam Houston has combined with its opponent to score more than 135.5 points in five of six games this season.

The average over/under for Sam Houston's matchups this season is 147.4, 11.9 more points than this game's point total.

Sam Houston is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

Sam Houston was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bearkats have played as an underdog of +240 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sam Houston has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Sam Houston vs. Arizona State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona State 2 40% 64.2 139.3 67.2 139.5 140.9 Sam Houston 5 83.3% 75.1 139.3 72.3 139.5 137

Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends

The Bearkats put up 7.9 more points per game (75.1) than the Sun Devils allow (67.2).

When it scores more than 67.2 points, Sam Houston is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Sam Houston vs. Arizona State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona State 1-4-0 0-2 1-4-0 Sam Houston 4-2-0 1-1 5-1-0

Sam Houston vs. Arizona State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona State Sam Houston 10-5 Home Record 12-1 7-6 Away Record 11-6 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

