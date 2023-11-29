Wednesday's game between the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) at Desert Financial Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-64 and heavily favors Arizona State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 29.

The matchup has no set line.

Sam Houston vs. Arizona State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Sam Houston vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 76, Sam Houston 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Sam Houston vs. Arizona State

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona State (-11.8)

Arizona State (-11.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.1

Arizona State's record against the spread so far this season is 1-4-0, while Sam Houston's is 4-2-0. One of the Sun Devils' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Bearkats' games have gone over.

Sam Houston Performance Insights

The Bearkats' +20 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.1 points per game (186th in college basketball) while allowing 72.3 per outing (207th in college basketball).

The 33.9 rebounds per game Sam Houston accumulates rank 162nd in college basketball, 1.9 more than the 32 its opponents collect.

Sam Houston hits 8.1 three-pointers per game (118th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.1% from deep (146th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.2%.

Sam Houston has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (256th in college basketball), 3.3 fewer than the 16.4 it forces (17th in college basketball).

