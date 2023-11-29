WAC rivals meet when the UT Arlington Mavericks (3-3, 0-0 WAC) welcome in the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 WAC) at College Park Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 40.6% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 43.0% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

The Wildcats' 67.8 points per game are 8.9 fewer points than the 76.7 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Abilene Christian scored more points at home (81.3 per game) than on the road (71.5) last season.

At home, the Wildcats allowed 64.0 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than they allowed away (78.2).

At home, Abilene Christian drained 7.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (36.8%).

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule