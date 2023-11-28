Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Upton County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Upton County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Upton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mccamey High School at Rankin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Rankin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.