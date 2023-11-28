Tuesday's game features the Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) and the Texas Southern Tigers (0-6) clashing at Mackey Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 84-52 win for heavily favored Purdue according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 28.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas Southern vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas Southern vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 84, Texas Southern 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Southern vs. Purdue

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-32.4)

Purdue (-32.4) Computer Predicted Total: 136.1

Purdue's record against the spread this season is 4-2-0, and Texas Southern's is 3-3-0. The Boilermakers are 4-2-0 and the Tigers are 1-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas Southern Performance Insights

The Tigers have been outscored by 19.5 points per game (posting 54 points per game, 361st in college basketball, while conceding 73.5 per outing, 236th in college basketball) and have a -117 scoring differential.

Texas Southern loses the rebound battle by 5.6 boards on average. It collects 33.2 rebounds per game, 188th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 38.8.

Texas Southern makes 5.7 three-pointers per game (305th in college basketball) while shooting 26% from beyond the arc (343rd in college basketball). It is making 1.8 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.5 per game at 33.1%.

Texas Southern has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (168th in college basketball), 2.1 more than the 9.7 it forces (325th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.