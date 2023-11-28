The Texas Southern Tigers (0-6) will look to turn around a six-game losing stretch when visiting the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Mackey Arena. This contest is at 8:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Texas Southern vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 33.5% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 37.6% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Southern has compiled a 0-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.6% from the field.

The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers sit at 164th.

The Tigers' 54.0 points per game are 9.0 fewer points than the 63.0 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Texas Southern scored 75.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.5.

In 2022-23, the Tigers conceded 3.5 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (74.3).

Texas Southern made more 3-pointers at home (5.1 per game) than on the road (4.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.6%) than on the road (29.1%).

