Player prop bet odds for Joe Pavelski, Kyle Connor and others are listed when the Dallas Stars visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Stars vs. Jets Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Stars vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Pavelski has been a major player for Dallas this season, with 19 points in 19 games.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 24 1 0 1 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 22 0 1 1 2 vs. Rangers Nov. 20 1 1 2 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 0 1 1 4

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' top contributors through 19 games, with six goals and 12 assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 24 1 1 2 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 22 0 1 1 5 vs. Rangers Nov. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 0 1 1 7

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Roope Hintz has scored eight goals and added nine assists through 18 games for Dallas.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 22 1 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 20 1 2 3 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 18 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 14 1 0 1 1

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Connor's 24 points are important for Winnipeg. He has recorded 14 goals and 10 assists in 20 games.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 26 0 1 1 6 at Panthers Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Nov. 22 0 1 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 18 1 1 2 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 1

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Mark Scheifele is a top offensive contributor for Winnipeg with 23 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added 16 assists in 20 games.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 26 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Nov. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Coyotes Nov. 18 1 2 3 5 vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 1

