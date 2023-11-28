Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Shelby County, Texas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Shelby County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tenaha High School at Tatum High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Tatum, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
