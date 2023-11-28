Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pecos County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Pecos County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pecos County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marfa High School at Buena Vista High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Imperial, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
