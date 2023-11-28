Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Palo Pinto County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Palo Pinto County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Palo Pinto County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Graford High School at Paradise High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Paradise, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
