Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nueces County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Nueces County, Texas today, we've got the information.
Nueces County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Incarnate Word Academy at Orange Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Orange Grove, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Port Aransas High School at Bishop High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Bishop, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
