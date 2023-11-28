Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Knox County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Munday High School at Knox City High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Knox City, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.