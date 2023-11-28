Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Harris County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Coldspring-Oakhurst High School at West Fork High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 28

4:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Harmony Science Academy - Dallas at Houston Adventist Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 28

5:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Alpha Omega Academy at Providence Classical School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX Conference: 3A - District 7

3A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Langham Creek High School at Clear Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbury High School at Ball High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Galveston, TX

Galveston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pasadena High School at Kingwood Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Humble, TX

Humble, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Bend Christian Academy at Lutheran North Academy