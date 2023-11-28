Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ellis County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Ellis County, Texas, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Ellis County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ferris High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aledo High School at Midlothian Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
