Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Dallas County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Harmony Science Academy - Dallas at Houston Adventist Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 28

5:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lucas Christian Academy at Dallas Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28

6:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilmer-Hutchins High School at Timberview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Richardson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Berkner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Lynch High School at Bryan Adams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Billy Ryan High School at W T White High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 28

7:25 PM CT on November 28 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenhill School at John Paul II High School - Plano

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Prestonwood Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ferris High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Amon Carter Riverside High School at Emmett J Conrad High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pioneer Technology and Art Academy - North Dallas High School at Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at South Oak Cliff High School