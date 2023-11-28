If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Brown County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brown County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lohn High School at Zephyr High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Zephyr, TX

Zephyr, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Cranfills Gap High School at Blanket High School