Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Brown County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Brown County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lohn High School at Zephyr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Zephyr, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cranfills Gap High School at Blanket High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Blanket, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
