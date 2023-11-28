The No. 9 Baylor Bears (6-0) are heavily favored (-26.5) to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Ferrell Center. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 154.5.

Baylor vs. Nicholls State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Ferrell Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -26.5 154.5

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Baylor's five games this season have gone over this contest's total of 154.5 points four times.

Baylor has an average total of 163.5 in its games this year, 9.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bears are 3-2-0 ATS this season.

Nicholls State's .800 ATS win percentage (4-1-0 ATS record) is higher than Baylor's .600 mark (3-2-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Baylor vs. Nicholls State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 4 80% 90.5 166.8 73 149.4 147.1 Nicholls State 2 40% 76.3 166.8 76.4 149.4 143.1

Additional Baylor Insights & Trends

The Bears record 90.5 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 76.4 the Colonels give up.

Baylor is 3-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 76.4 points.

Baylor vs. Nicholls State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 3-2-0 0-0 4-1-0 Nicholls State 4-1-0 0-0 2-3-0

Baylor vs. Nicholls State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Nicholls State 14-3 Home Record 11-2 5-5 Away Record 4-11 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.