The Baylor Bears (4-0) will meet the Nicholls State Colonels (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Baylor vs. Nicholls State Game Information

Baylor Top Players (2022-23)

  • Adam Flagler: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keyonte George: 15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jalen Bridges: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • LJ Cryer: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Flo Thamba: 5.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Nicholls State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Caleb Huffman: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Latrell Jones: 15.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Marek Nelson: 8.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Emanuel Littles: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Pierce Spencer: 7.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Baylor vs. Nicholls State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor Rank Baylor AVG Nicholls State AVG Nicholls State Rank
55th 77.0 Points Scored 75.6 82nd
184th 70.3 Points Allowed 72.7 259th
283rd 29.9 Rebounds 30.8 241st
83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th
18th 9.5 3pt Made 7.7 134th
95th 14.2 Assists 13.9 109th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 13.1 294th

