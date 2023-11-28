Tuesday's contest between the Baylor Bears (6-0) and Nicholls State Colonels (3-4) at Ferrell Center has a projected final score of 88-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Baylor, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 28.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Nicholls State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Ferrell Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Baylor vs. Nicholls State Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 88, Nicholls State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Nicholls State

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-16.5)

Baylor (-16.5) Computer Predicted Total: 158.8

Baylor has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Nicholls State, who is 4-1-0 ATS. The Bears are 4-1-0 and the Colonels are 2-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears average 90.5 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while allowing 73.0 per contest (219th in college basketball). They have a +105 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.5 points per game.

Baylor wins the rebound battle by 8.4 boards on average. It collects 35.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 89th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 27.3 per contest.

Baylor connects on 1.8 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.0 (122nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2.

The Bears' 108.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 13th in college basketball, and the 87.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 152nd in college basketball.

Baylor has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.2 per game (189th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.3 (110th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.