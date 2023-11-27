The TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Houston Christian Huskies (0-4) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Houston Christian matchup.

TCU vs. Houston Christian Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TCU vs. Houston Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline
BetMGM TCU (-34.5) 163.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel TCU (-34.5) 163.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

TCU vs. Houston Christian Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • TCU compiled a 15-18-0 ATS record last year.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Horned Frogs games.
  • Houston Christian won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • Huskies games went over the point total 16 out of 27 times last year.

TCU Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), TCU is 37th in the country. It is far below that, 47th, according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of TCU winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

