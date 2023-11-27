The TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) host the Houston Christian Huskies (0-4) after winning five home games in a row. The Horned Frogs are heavy favorites by 34.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. The matchup's point total is 163.5.

Houston Christian vs. TCU Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -34.5 163.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Houston Christian played 13 games last season that finished with over 163.5 points.

The average over/under for Huskies contests last year was 160.6, 2.9 fewer points than this game's total.

The Huskies beat the spread 13 times in 32 games last season.

Houston Christian (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 2.6% more often than TCU (15-18-0) last year.

Houston Christian vs. TCU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 163.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 163.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 4 12.1% 75.3 152.9 68.4 151.5 142.4 Houston Christian 13 48.1% 77.6 152.9 83.1 151.5 153.5

Additional Houston Christian Insights & Trends

The Huskies scored an average of 77.6 points per game last year, 9.2 more points than the 68.4 the Horned Frogs gave up to opponents.

Houston Christian went 9-7 against the spread and 9-11 overall when it scored more than 68.4 points last season.

Houston Christian vs. TCU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 34.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 15-18-0 0-2 16-17-0 Houston Christian 13-14-0 0-1 16-11-0

Houston Christian vs. TCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Houston Christian 13-4 Home Record 8-8 4-7 Away Record 2-13 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-2-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

