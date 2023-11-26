Zach Collins and the rest of the San Antonio Spurs will be matching up versus the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Collins, in his last appearance, had six points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 118-112 loss to the Warriors.

If you'd like to make predictions on Collins' performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 14.4 14.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.4 6.2 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.3 PRA -- 24.6 24 PR -- 20.8 20.7 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.2



Zach Collins Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 11.9% of the Spurs' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.9 per contest.

Collins is averaging 4.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Collins' opponents, the Nuggets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.6 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

The Nuggets concede 108.6 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 42.7 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

The Nuggets are the seventh-ranked team in the league, allowing 24.6 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets have allowed 10.5 makes per game, second in the league.

Zach Collins vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 21 10 9 3 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.