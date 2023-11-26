Victor Wembanyama and the rest of the San Antonio Spurs will be facing the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Wembanyama, in his most recent game, had 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 118-112 loss to the Warriors.

In this piece we'll examine Wembanyama's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Victor Wembanyama Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.0 18.1 Rebounds 9.5 9.4 10.2 Assists 2.5 2.6 3.0 PRA -- 31 31.3 PR -- 28.4 28.3 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.3



Victor Wembanyama Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 17.9% of the Spurs' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.4 per contest.

He's put up 5.4 threes per game, or 14.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Wembanyama's opponents, the Nuggets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Spurs average the fourth-most possessions per game with 105.6.

On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 108.6 points per game, which is eighth-best in the league.

The Nuggets allow 42.7 rebounds per game, ranking eighth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have conceded 24.6 per contest, seventh in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the second-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 10.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.