The Texas Longhorns (2-0) face the Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 airing on LHN.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Texas vs. Wyoming Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Top Players (2022-23)

  • Marcus Carr: 15.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Timmy Allen: 10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jabari Rice: 13 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyrese Hunter: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dylan Disu: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wyoming Top Players (2022-23)

  • Hunter Maldonado: 15.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jeremiah Oden: 9.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Hunter Thompson: 6.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Xavier Dusell: 8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Reynolds: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Rank Texas AVG Wyoming AVG Wyoming Rank
36th 78 Points Scored 69.2 241st
105th 67.8 Points Allowed 72.1 240th
183rd 31.7 Rebounds 29.1 312th
178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 6.6 323rd
200th 7.2 3pt Made 8.6 53rd
16th 16.2 Assists 11.1 324th
84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.