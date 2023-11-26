Sunday's contest at American Bank Center has the Texas State Bobcats (3-1) matching up with the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) at 2:00 PM (on November 26). Our computer prediction projects a win for Texas State by a score of 66-60, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Islanders fell in their last game 75-54 against Santa Clara on Tuesday.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 66, Texas A&M-CC 60

Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis

The Islanders have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).

The Islanders have one loss versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

Texas A&M-CC Leaders

Alecia Westbrook: 10.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.2 FG%

10.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.2 FG% Mireia Aguado: 9.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 54.5 FG%

9.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 54.5 FG% Torie Sevier: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 59.3 FG%

10.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 59.3 FG% Nabaweeyah McGill: 5.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 40.0 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 40.0 FG% Paige Allen: 7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

The Islanders are outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game with a +39 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.8 points per game (186th in college basketball) and give up 59.0 per contest (106th in college basketball).

