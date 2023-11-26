Ball Arena is where the Denver Nuggets (10-6) and San Antonio Spurs (3-13) will clash on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Keldon Johnson is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ALT, BSSW

Spurs' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Spurs lost to the Warriors on Friday, 118-112. Their high scorer was Devin Vassell with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Vassell 24 4 1 1 0 4 Keldon Johnson 22 12 4 2 0 3 Victor Wembanyama 22 9 4 1 2 1

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama's averages for the season are 19 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 43.1% of his shots from the field and 26.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Johnson provides 17 points, 6.5 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Zach Collins' numbers for the season are 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, making 50.6% of his shots from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Jeremy Sochan averages 10.8 points, 5.6 boards and 4.4 assists, making 42.7% of his shots from the field.

The Spurs receive 18 points per game from Vassell, plus 3.6 boards and 2.7 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 18.1 10.2 3 0.8 2.5 1.3 Keldon Johnson 15.3 6.4 4.1 0.5 0.3 2 Zach Collins 14.5 6.2 3.3 0.5 0.7 1.2 Jeremy Sochan 11.9 5.6 4 0.6 0.2 1.1 Devin Vassell 10.1 2.3 1.9 0.5 0.1 1.7

