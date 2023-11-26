The Denver Nuggets (10-6) will look to extend a seven-game home win streak when they square off against the San Antonio Spurs (3-13) on November 26, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Spurs vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Spurs vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, one percentage point fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

San Antonio is 3-5 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Spurs are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 12th.

The Spurs score just 1.3 more points per game (109.9) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (108.6).

San Antonio has put together a 3-7 record in games it scores more than 108.6 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs average 112.6 points per game, 6.2 more than away (106.4). Defensively they concede 120.9 points per game at home, 4.4 less than on the road (125.3).

This year the Spurs are picking up more assists at home (29.7 per game) than on the road (27.4).

Spurs Injuries