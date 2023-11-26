The San Antonio Spurs (3-13) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report ahead of their Sunday, November 26 game against the Denver Nuggets (10-6) at Ball Arena, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.

The Spurs are coming off of a 118-112 loss to the Warriors in their last outing on Friday. Devin Vassell's team-leading 24 points paced the Spurs in the loss.

Spurs vs Nuggets Additional Info

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Devin Vassell SG Questionable Adductor 18.0 3.6 2.7

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee), Jamal Murray: Out (Hamstring)

Spurs vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

TV: ALT and BSSW

