The San Antonio Spurs (3-13) are big, 11.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around an 11-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (10-6) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5 points.

Spurs vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -11.5 228.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played 10 games this season that have gone over 228.5 combined points scored.

San Antonio's average game total this season has been 232.7, 4.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, San Antonio has put together a 6-10-0 record against the spread.

The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (13.3%) in those games.

San Antonio has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +475.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 17.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Spurs vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spurs vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 4 25% 111.9 221.8 108.6 231.4 222.8 Spurs 10 62.5% 109.9 221.8 122.8 231.4 229.6

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio is 3-7 against the spread and 0-10 overall over its past 10 games.

Six of the Spurs' past 10 games have hit the over.

This season, San Antonio is 3-6-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-4-0 ATS (.429).

The Spurs' 109.9 points per game are only 1.3 more points than the 108.6 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

San Antonio has put together a 5-5 ATS record and a 3-7 overall record in games it scores more than 108.6 points.

Spurs vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Spurs and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 6-10 0-0 11-5 Nuggets 5-11 0-0 5-11

Spurs vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Spurs Nuggets 109.9 Points Scored (PG) 111.9 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 5-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 3-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 122.8 Points Allowed (PG) 108.6 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 1-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-7 0-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-2

