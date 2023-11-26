On Sunday, November 26, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (8-2) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (3-7) at 8:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ALT, BSSW

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He's also draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 23.1% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per contest.

On a per-game basis, Devin Vassell gets the Spurs 20.7 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 14 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He is draining 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Zach Collins is averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He is draining 42.4% of his shots from the field.

The Spurs are getting 9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6 assists per game from Tre Jones this season.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic posts 26.3 points, 7.7 assists and 13 boards per game.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 13.7 points, 2.3 assists and 11.3 rebounds per contest.

Jamal Murray averages 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 54.5% from the floor and 53.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon averages 11.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1.7 blocks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per game.

Spurs vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Nuggets Spurs 114.8 Points Avg. 113 106.1 Points Allowed Avg. 124.2 50.3% Field Goal % 47.3% 35.6% Three Point % 35.3%

