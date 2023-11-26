On Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ball Arena, the San Antonio Spurs (3-13) will be attempting to snap an 11-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Denver Nuggets (10-6). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSW.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Spurs vs. Nuggets matchup.

Spurs vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSW

ALT and BSSW Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Spurs vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-11.5) 228.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nuggets (-11.5) 229 -720 +520 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Spurs vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spurs vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 111.9 points per game to rank 20th in the league while giving up 108.6 per contest to rank seventh in the NBA) and have a +53 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs have been outscored by 12.9 points per game (posting 109.9 points per game, 24th in league, while allowing 122.8 per contest, 28th in NBA) and have a -207 scoring differential.

These teams rack up a combined 221.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow 231.4 points per game combined, 2.9 more points than the total for this matchup.

Denver has covered five times in 16 chances against the spread this season.

San Antonio has compiled a 6-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Spurs and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +50000 +30000 - Nuggets +425 +240 -

