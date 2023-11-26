The SMU Mustangs (4-2) take on the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SMU vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 40% the Warhawks allow to opponents.

SMU has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 96th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Warhawks rank 66th.

The 74.5 points per game the Mustangs record are only 0.7 more points than the Warhawks give up (73.8).

When SMU scores more than 73.8 points, it is 3-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU averaged 70.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Mustangs were better at home last season, surrendering 70.8 points per game, compared to 83.1 away from home.

In home games, SMU sunk 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than away from home (6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in away games (28%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SMU Upcoming Schedule