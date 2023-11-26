The Denver Nuggets (10-6) host the San Antonio Spurs (3-13) after winning seven home games in a row. The Nuggets are heavy favorites by 11.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Spurs vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 121 - Spurs 106

Spurs vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 11.5)

Nuggets (- 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-15.5)

Nuggets (-15.5) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.6

The Spurs (6-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 31.2% of the time, 6.3% more often than the Nuggets (5-11-0) this season.

Denver and its opponents have gone over the point total 31.2% of the time this season (five out of 16). That's less often than San Antonio and its opponents have (11 out of 16).

The Nuggets have a .625 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-6) this season, better than the .133 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (2-13).

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs are 24th in the league in points scored (109.9 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (122.8).

San Antonio is 23rd in the league in rebounds per game (42.7) and 21st in rebounds allowed (45).

With 28.7 assists per game, the Spurs are third-best in the NBA.

In 2023-24, San Antonio is third-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (16 per game) and 15th in turnovers forced (13.7).

The Spurs are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.3 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (33.8%).

