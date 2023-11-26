How to Watch the Houston vs. New Orleans Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Houston Cougars (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the New Orleans Privateers (1-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Fertitta Center. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.
Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston vs. New Orleans 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Privateers averaged just two more points per game last year (61.5) than the Cougars gave up to opponents (59.5).
- When New Orleans allowed fewer than 64.8 points last season, it went 6-6.
- Last year, the Cougars put up 64.8 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 67.2 the Privateers gave up.
- Houston went 5-5 last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Air Force
|W 99-61
|Fertitta Center
|11/14/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 106-65
|Fertitta Center
|11/19/2023
|Grambling
|W 106-74
|Fertitta Center
|11/26/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Fertitta Center
|11/29/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/3/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Fertitta Center
