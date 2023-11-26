The Navy Midshipmen (3-2) take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland

Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Abilene Christian vs. Navy Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score just 2.4 fewer points per game (64.0) than the Midshipmen allow (66.4).

Navy is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.0 points.

The 64.4 points per game the Midshipmen record are only 4.1 more points than the Wildcats allow (60.3).

Navy has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 60.3 points.

Abilene Christian is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 64.4 points.

The Midshipmen shoot 38.1% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Wildcats concede defensively.

The Wildcats shoot 38.0% from the field, just 2.3 lower than the Midshipmen allow.

