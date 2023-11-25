The UTEP Miners (5-1) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Loyola Marymount Lions (3-3) at Gersten Pavilion on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 144.5.

UTEP vs. Loyola Marymount Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Loyola Marymount -3.5 144.5

Miners Betting Records & Stats

UTEP and its opponents have combined to score more than 144.5 points twice this season.

UTEP's matchups this season have a 159.0-point average over/under, 14.5 more points than this game's total.

UTEP is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

UTEP was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Miners have played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UTEP has a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

UTEP vs. Loyola Marymount Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola Marymount 3 60% 80.5 170 72.8 142.3 150.1 UTEP 2 50% 89.5 170 69.5 142.3 139.0

Additional UTEP Insights & Trends

The Miners put up 16.7 more points per game (89.5) than the Lions allow their opponents to score (72.8).

UTEP has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 72.8 points.

UTEP vs. Loyola Marymount Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola Marymount 1-4-0 1-2 3-2-0 UTEP 2-2-0 1-0 2-2-0

UTEP vs. Loyola Marymount Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola Marymount UTEP 13-3 Home Record 11-7 4-7 Away Record 3-10 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.9 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

