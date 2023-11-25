UTEP vs. Loyola Marymount November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola Marymount Lions (1-0) play the UTEP Miners (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
UTEP vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UTEP Top Players (2022-23)
- Shamar Givance: 11.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Calvin Solomon: 9.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tae Hardy: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ze'Rik Onyema: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Otis Frazier III: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Loyola Marymount Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Shelton: 21.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keli Leaupepe: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalin Anderson: 9.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Merkviladze: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Michael Graham: 4.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
UTEP vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Loyola Marymount Rank
|Loyola Marymount AVG
|UTEP AVG
|UTEP Rank
|90th
|75.3
|Points Scored
|68.5
|262nd
|267th
|73.1
|Points Allowed
|68.5
|127th
|107th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|31.7
|183rd
|155th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|54th
|22nd
|9.3
|3pt Made
|4.9
|352nd
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|12.0
|268th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|15.0
|350th
