The No. 22 Liberty Flames (11-0) will square off against the UTEP Miners (3-8) in CUSA action on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The Miners are currently heavy, 17-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 57.5 points.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. UTEP matchup.

UTEP vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: El Paso, Texas
  • Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

UTEP vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline UTEP Moneyline
BetMGM Liberty (-17) 57.5 -1000 +625
FanDuel Liberty (-17.5) 57.5 -1050 +660

Week 13 Odds

UTEP vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • UTEP is 4-6-0 ATS this year.
  • The Miners have been an underdog by 17 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Liberty has put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Flames have not covered the spread when favored by 17 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

