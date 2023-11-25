The UCLA Bruins (7-4) meet a fellow Pac-12 foe when they host the California Golden Bears (5-6) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA ranks 43rd in total offense this year (423.5 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 423.5 yards allowed per game. Cal's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 419.2 total yards per game, which ranks 20th-worst. Offensively, it ranks 54th with 403.4 total yards per contest.

UCLA vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

How to Watch Week 13 Games

UCLA vs. Cal Key Statistics

UCLA Cal 423.5 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 403.4 (60th) 298.7 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.2 (104th) 201.7 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.4 (30th) 221.8 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217 (80th) 18 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (123rd) 21 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (11th)

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has 1,344 yards passing for UCLA, completing 52% of his passes and recording 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Carson Steele has carried the ball 155 times for a team-high 793 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

Tomarion Harden has been handed the ball 126 times this year and racked up 675 yards (61.4 per game) with six touchdowns.

Logan Loya's 562 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 76 times and has registered 49 catches and four touchdowns.

J.Michael Sturdivant has caught 29 passes while averaging 39.8 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Moliki Matavao's 10 receptions have turned into 242 yards and two touchdowns.

Cal Stats Leaders

Fernando Mendoza has recored 1,269 passing yards, or 115.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.2% of his passes and has collected 11 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Jaydn Ott has run the ball 208 times for 1,181 yards, with 11 touchdowns.

Isaiah Ifanse has run for 365 yards across 70 attempts, scoring seven touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter's 574 receiving yards (52.2 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 51 catches on 84 targets with five touchdowns.

Trond Grizzell has 33 receptions (on 61 targets) for a total of 498 yards (45.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Taj Davis has racked up 387 reciving yards (35.2 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

