Ahead of Week 13 of the college football season, let's go over our newly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the UAC measures up to the competition.

UAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Tarleton State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-2

8-3 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 65th

65th Last Game: W 31-30 vs Abilene Christian

2. Austin Peay

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

9-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 51st

51st Last Game: W 14-12 vs Central Arkansas

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Chattanooga

Chattanooga Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Southern Utah

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 4-3

6-5 | 4-3 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th

40th Last Game: W 24-16 vs Utah Tech

4. Central Arkansas

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 6-3

7-4 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 8th

8th Last Game: L 14-12 vs Austin Peay

5. Eastern Kentucky

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-4

5-6 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 36-24 vs SFA

6. Abilene Christian

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-4

5-6 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 53rd

53rd Last Game: L 38-10 vs Texas A&M

7. North Alabama

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-8 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 21st

21st Last Game: L 58-13 vs Florida State

8. SFA

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-8 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 56th

56th Last Game: L 36-24 vs Eastern Kentucky

9. Utah Tech

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-9 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 4th

4th Last Game: L 24-16 vs Southern Utah

