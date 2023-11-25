Saturday's contest between the Santa Clara Broncos (6-1) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-0) going head-to-head at South Point Arena has a projected final score of 65-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Santa Clara, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Red Raiders are coming off of a 79-72 win against Rutgers in their last game on Friday.

Texas Tech vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Texas Tech vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Santa Clara 65, Texas Tech 61

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Red Raiders took down the Lamar Cardinals 61-44 on November 13.

According to the RPI, the Broncos have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Texas Tech is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

Texas Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

61-44 at home over Lamar (No. 107) on November 13

63-58 at home over UTSA (No. 124) on November 20

70-63 at home over Tarleton State (No. 168) on November 10

79-72 over Rutgers (No. 197) on November 24

91-45 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 235) on November 17

Texas Tech Leaders

Jasmine Shavers: 18.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 45.7 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

18.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 45.7 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Bailey Maupin: 17.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

17.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Jordyn Merritt: 8.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 37.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

8.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 37.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Kilah Freelon: 9.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 53.1 FG%

9.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 53.1 FG% Ashley Chevalier: 3.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.4 FG%

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders put up 76.5 points per game (72nd in college basketball) while giving up 55.8 per outing (63rd in college basketball). They have a +124 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 20.7 points per game.

