Texas Southern vs. Drake: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 25
The Drake Bulldogs (4-1) host the Texas Southern Tigers (0-5) after winning four home games in a row. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites by 16.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The point total is set at 136.5 for the matchup.
Texas Southern vs. Drake Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Des Moines, Iowa
- Venue: Knapp Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Drake
|-16.5
|136.5
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- Texas Southern and its opponents have scored more than 136.5 combined points once this season.
- Texas Southern's outings this season have a 123.4-point average over/under, 13.1 fewer points than this game's total.
- Texas Southern are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Texas Southern has been named as the underdog four times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.
- The Tigers have been at least a +1150 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas Southern has an 8% chance of pulling out a win.
Texas Southern vs. Drake Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 136.5
|% of Games Over 136.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Drake
|4
|100%
|80.8
|131.4
|73
|145.8
|143
|Texas Southern
|1
|20%
|50.6
|131.4
|72.8
|145.8
|143.3
Additional Texas Southern Insights & Trends
- The Tigers score 22.4 fewer points per game (50.6) than the Bulldogs allow (73).
Texas Southern vs. Drake Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Drake
|1-3-0
|0-0
|3-1-0
|Texas Southern
|2-3-0
|0-3
|0-5-0
Texas Southern vs. Drake Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Drake
|Texas Southern
|14-1
|Home Record
|7-6
|6-6
|Away Record
|3-13
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|2-9-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-10-0
|80.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.4
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.5
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-4-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-9-0
