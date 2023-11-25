The Drake Bulldogs (1-0) play the Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Texas Southern vs. Drake Game Information

Texas Southern Top Players (2022-23)

John Walker III: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Joirdon Karl Nicholas: 10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Davon Barnes: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Zytarious Mortle: 7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK PJ Henry: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Drake Top Players (2022-23)

Tucker DeVries: 18.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Roman Penn: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Darnell Brodie: 9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Garrett Sturtz: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK D.J. Wilkins: 8.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas Southern vs. Drake Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Drake Rank Drake AVG Texas Southern AVG Texas Southern Rank 101st 74.8 Points Scored 69.2 241st 33rd 63.9 Points Allowed 71.9 235th 74th 33.5 Rebounds 33.9 58th 292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 4.6 356th 128th 13.7 Assists 11.8 281st 22nd 9.8 Turnovers 14.0 334th

