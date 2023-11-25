Saturday's contest at Knapp Center has the Drake Bulldogs (4-1) taking on the Texas Southern Tigers (0-5) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 81-57 victory, as our model heavily favors Drake.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Texas Southern vs. Drake Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Knapp Center

Texas Southern vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 81, Texas Southern 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Southern vs. Drake

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-23.7)

Drake (-23.7) Computer Predicted Total: 138.6

Drake is 1-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas Southern's 2-3-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulldogs are 3-1-0 and the Tigers are 0-5-0.

Texas Southern Performance Insights

The Tigers' -111 scoring differential (being outscored by 22.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 50.6 points per game (361st in college basketball) while allowing 72.8 per outing (221st in college basketball).

Texas Southern loses the rebound battle by 5.2 boards on average. It collects 34.4 rebounds per game, 147th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 39.6.

Texas Southern connects on 5.0 three-pointers per game (330th in college basketball), 3.8 fewer than its opponents.

Texas Southern has come up short in the turnover battle by 3.0 per game, committing 12.4 (206th in college basketball) while forcing 9.4 (332nd in college basketball).

